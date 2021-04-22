KY audit finds unemployment employees collected unemployment payments for themselves

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) More problems are identified in Kentucky’s unemployment system. State Auditor Mike Harmon released Volume Two of the Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky (SSWAK) for Fiscal Year 2020.

The report says at least 37 employees within the Office of Unemployment were able to file and collect unemployment payments. This was happening with more than 400,000 unread emails to the unemployment office.

Harmon also reports that while Kentuckians were left unanswered, ten employees were accessing their own accounts and removing blocks from their own accounts to get benefits quicker.

These findings are being turned over to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

Another problem is the suspension of the Treasury Offset program. This is a program that requires states to collect unemployment debt. It was suspended on April 6 last year without permission from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The program still had not been resumed in February of this year and the labor department says it’s unclear how much money the Commonwealth lost. In a typical year, it collects millions of dollars from each state in unemployment debt.