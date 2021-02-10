KY bill to preserve historical racing stays on fast track

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, wins the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill meant to preserve wagering on historical racing machines in Kentucky is still on a fast track. The measure cleared a House committee Wednesday, one day after passing the Senate.

The bill has one hurdle to clear in the full House. Opponents plan to make a last stand against extending a lifeline to historical racing. Those ventures became lucrative for the horse racing industry, but a court ruling jeopardized the operations.

The bill seeks to fix flaws that led Kentucky’s Supreme Court to rule at least some forms of wagering on historical horse racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)