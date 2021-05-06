KY businesses can host events with more than 1,000 people at end of month

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60% capacity in Kentucky. Beshear has pledged to lift capacity restrictions at businesses and venues once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first COVID shot.

Earlier this week, Beshear announced that a mask is no longer required at an outdoor event with fewer than 1,000 people attending, such as a school soccer game or backyard barbecue.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, people vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,842,521.

New cases today: 655

Positivity rate: 3.51%