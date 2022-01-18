KY Congressional Delegation contact Pres. Biden for tornado cleanup reimbursement

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Kentucky’s federal delegation announced they sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday. They say the letter expresses their support for Gov. Beshear’s request for 90% reimbursement to Kentucky for costs associated with storm debris removal for Kentucky communities hardest-hit by tornadoes last December.

“State and local officials have expressed continued concern to us that the current 30-day period may not be sufficient in length for the scope of debris removal and counties may not have the resources to remove the vast debris fields,” the delegation stated in their letter to the President. “As you know, Kentucky has also experienced several storms since the initial outbreak of tornadoes… now face new debris and damage caused by more tornadoes, torrential rain and wind, flash flooding, and snow. While west Kentucky has weathered multiple storms, more help is needed.”

Last month, President Biden announced that additional federal emergency aid provided to the Commonwealth would cover 100% of the cost associated with storm debris removal and emergency protective measures for the first 30 days after the Major Disaster Declaration on Dec. 12, 2021.