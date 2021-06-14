KY driver’s and motorcycle licenses can now be renewed online

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has launched an online portal for Kentuckians to renew their driver’s and motorcycle licenses.

Online license renewal is among the new modern conveniences and options available to Kentuckians as a result of the phased transfer of licensing services to KYTC regional offices from local Offices of the Circuit Court Clerks. All counties are required to have made the transition by June 30, 2022, and 20 already have done so.

The online renewal option is for holders of standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year- and want to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID). The applicant’s name and address must be the same as what is listed on their current credential. Online renewal is available at https://dlrenewal.ky.gov

The online renewal option does not apply to:

Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).

Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.

Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.

Those needing a license with changed name or address.

Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Applications for a replacement license or a license that reflects a change of name or address must be made in person. That can be done at any Driver Licensing Regional Office, or Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the customer’s county of residence, provided the clerk has not yet transferred licensing services. A list of counties that have transferred services to regional offices is available at drive.ky.gov/pages/circuit-clerks.aspx.