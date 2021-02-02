Ky. General Assembly returns Tuesday for second half of 2021 session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDKY) – Kentucky lawmakers return to the Capitol Tuesday for the second half of the 2021 session of the General Assembly.

Lawmakers are expected to address a number of Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoes when the session begins.

Leaders in both the House and the Senate said they weren’t surprised when Gov. Beshear used his veto power on six of the seven bills the General Assembly sent to his desk. Now, they’ll try to overrule his veto’s and that process could begin Tuesday.

Some of the bills expected to be discussed Tuesday have to do with limiting the governor’s power on executive action.

House Bill 1 provides guidelines for businesses and schools to stay open despite a state of emergency as long as certain guidelines are followed. Senate Bill 1 would limit the effective date of emergency orders to 30 days unless lawmakers approve.

Lawmakers say that the goal of the bills is to keep the governor’s power in check and return power to the general assembly’s elected officials.

Gov. Beshear says that these bills would undo most of the actions he took to save lives.

“This would mean that Kentucky would have the least ability of any state in the United States to respond to this crisis and protect lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “The virus is what opens and shuts things and if the virus is not managed we will not have the economic recovery that we want, but there will be a lot more pain and suffering out there.”

The governor said he expressed a willingness to work with lawmakers, but officials from the House and Senate said there wasn’t enough time to discuss the vetoes before the assembly reconvened.