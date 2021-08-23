Gov. Beshear cancels mask requirement in schools, says it’s now up to lawmakers

FILE – In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky governor’s efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a landmark legal defeat Saturday, Aug. 21, as the state’s high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Just two days after Kentucky’s high court cleared the way for laws reining in Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers, the governor shifted the burden of combating the COVID-19 pandemic to Republican lawmakers.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the comments in a Monday interview with WKYT-TV. He says the GOP-led legislature should strongly consider reinstituting a statewide mask mandate to combat surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Beshear says he’ll continue focusing on the pandemic but says he no longer has the same flexibility. The state’s highest court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction that had blocked GOP-backed laws reining in the governor’s emergency powers.