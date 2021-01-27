KY impeachment petitioner seeks to withdraw from proceeding

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A lawmaker says one of the four Kentuckians to sign a petition pushing for the governor’s impeachment has signaled he wants to withdraw from the proceeding.

Rep. Jason Nemes said Wednesday that the legislative committee reviewing the petition received a letter from the petitioner’s counsel indicating he wants to end his participation. Nemes says the other three petitioners are proceeding.

He says the committee also will seek additional information from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Nemes says he hopes the information is returned quickly so the panel can “resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible.”

Beshear has said there are “zero grounds” for his removal from office.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)