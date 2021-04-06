In-person unemployment services in Kentucky to resume next week

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) In-person unemployment insurance services will open April 15 at more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Centers. Staff will be available by appointment only. Kentuckians can start making appointments Wednesday at kcc.ky.gov.

Under the previous administration, KCC locations around the state stopped providing in-person assistance to UI claimants in the fall of 2017. Last month, the state auditor said there could be as many as 100,000 Kentuckians waiting to receive assistance.

The record level of unemployment spurred by the pandemic and years of staffing cuts, location reductions and failure to upgrade IT systems slowed the state’s ability to help many Kentuckians who lost jobs through no fault of their own.

There will be a KCC location in Owensboro at 3108 Fairview Drive.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)