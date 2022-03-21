KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky has a new website that will provide free legal information to Kentuckians.

According to Kentucky Legal Aid, Kentucky’s four civil legal aid programs and the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission have come together to create a new website that gives answers to common legal questions, self-help forms, guides, and provides other tools to resolve legal issues people may come across.

Kentucky Legal Aid says that the website gives information in plain language to help Kentuckians with legal issues that could include housing, debt, public benefits, criminal record expungement, family law, among other matters.

The website can be found here.