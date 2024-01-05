HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have filed bills to eliminate the pink tax in Kentucky. That would remove the sales tax on all feminine hygiene products.

A bill filed by Louisville Democrat Lisa Willner would also call for $2 million annually for middle and high schools to make those products easily accessible in most bathrooms. Willner was joined by other advocates saying there are countless stories of families who have had to choose between period products and groceries.

They also said access to those products can have a serious impact on a young woman’s mental health and distract from learning at school when they don’t know where to go for help.