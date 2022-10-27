KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear joined state education leaders on October 27 to announce his Education First Plan.

Officials say Beshear’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises that have contributed to the state’s nearly 11,000 public school teacher vacancies, by providing funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness and social and mental health services. Beshear is also asking lawmakers to consider restoring new teacher pensions, which he said is the single most effective action officials can take to keep new teachers in the classroom.

“Ensuring every child in Kentucky has access to a world-class education means we must put our kids first, support the people who show up for our kids and make certain our schools have the resources to do what we’ve asked them to do,” said Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman. “Our Education First Plan does that, proving our administration’s commitment to public education is unwavering.”

Officials say instruction disruptions have persisted across the nation as staff, students and their families became ill and missed school. A press release says Kentucky students’ 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress performance was found to be consistent with those of the rest of the nation.

