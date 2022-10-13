KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $4.6 million in Delta Regional Authority funding to support eight projects that will create or retain 57 jobs, train 36 Kentuckians and improve the lives of nearly 6,000 families across Western Kentucky. Three out of the eight are in our area of Kentucky.
“The Delta Regional Authority has been a key partner to Western Kentucky for years, and we are thankful for their continued investment,” Governor Beshear said. “The projects receiving funding will benefit our Western Kentucky communities for decades to come improving infrastructure, supporting workforce training and business development, as well as enhancing health care access in rural areas.”
The projects that will receive money in our area of Kentucky are:
- Henderson Community College Advanced Manufacturing Lab Expansion, Henderson
- Henderson Community College will use $650,501 to purchase training equipment to double the capacity of its Advanced Manufacturing Center Lab to meet the urgent demands of local manufacturers and increase the skilled talent pipeline. This investment is projected to train 16 individuals.
- Ag Center Lift Station Project Phase 2, Greenville
- The city of Greenville will use $387,772 for wastewater treatment plant improvements to support future economic development in the Greenville and Powderly areas. This investment is projected to retain two jobs and positively impact 2,646 families.
- Water Treatment Plant Sludge Diversion Project, Morganfield
- The city of Morganfield will use $163,325 to install a new pipeline, three manholes and four sluice gates. This investment is projected to positively impact 1,959 families.