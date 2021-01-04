KY reps in Congress discuss 2021 priorities, COVID-19 vaccines and more

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) — As the 117th Congress was sworn in Sunday, two Kentucky Republican lawmakers talked about some of their priorities for this year, Wednesday’s Congressional count of the electoral votes, and more.

Rep. James Comer says Kentucky has a lot of needs.

“Certainly infrastructure is at the top of the list. Not only do we need major road and bridge improvements, we also need rural broadband expansion. So that’s going to be a priority for me. Obviously, trying to get the economy safely reopened is another priority. So I think that those are two issues that are bipartisan, I think that can be achieved,” Comer said.

When asked about another stimulus package, Comer says Congress has established trillions of dollars in stimulus money – and now it’s up to local mayors and governors to reopen.

“I think Congress is spending way too much money. I think that we’re having to go in and repair the damage that a lot of Democratic governors are doing by continuing to have these government shutdowns. So I want to see what the economy looks like when the economy is reopened, fully reopened,” Comer said.

Comer also says he has concerns with absentee voting and says there’s a lot of questions that still need to be answered. Rep. Brett Guthrie believes people have the right to peacefully protest Congress certifying the Electoral College votes with “absolutely no violence.”

Guthrie says no Democrats will vote to overturn the election results – so they won’t change.

“The idea that the House of Representatives is going to overturn any state, the probability [of] that is zero. So what I want to do is look at two things and I think that’s very important to bring up One, does Congress have the authority? I want to hear the arguments on the floor. Does Congress have the authority to nullify state elections? If so, then, is there sufficient evidence to do so? I’ll have my ears open and review it,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie believes there will be a need for another stimulus bill and thinks a sense of normalcy will return in late spring as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19.

He says he’ll continue to look into how much more federal assistance is needed to help states vaccinate citizens.

“In Kentucky, we do have more vaccines currently than we have people vaccinated, and we need to get people through the system and looking forward to whatever we can do from the federal level. It doesn’t help to point fingers, what we need to do is have people get vaccinations. So what can we do from the federal level to help these states be more efficient?” Guthrie said.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)