HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is looking for people to put on an advisory board for the Kentucky School for the Deaf.

KDE says the purpose of the board is to act in an advisory capacity to assist school leadership and make recommendations to the commissioner of education concerning all areas relating to the effective operation of the school. Officials say a majority of the board’s membership shall be persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

KDE says the membership shall be statewide and consist of:

Two parents of deaf children

One professional in the education of the deaf

One former student of the Kentucky School for the deaf

One member of the Kentucky Association for the deaf

Two members representing school districts

Two members at large

Officials say currently, self-nominations for the Kentucky School for the Deaf Advisory Board are being accepted for every role group. Self-nominations may be submitted to Shannon Sparkman by 4 p.m. EST on August 30.