HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Fair is rounding out its Texas Roadhouse Concert Series announcements with three more acts.

Officials say joining the lineup are The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T.G. Sheppard, Vince Neil the Legendary Voice with special guest Autograph, and Warren Zeiders with special guest JD Shelburne. A press release notes among these acts are four artists from Kentucky: Alex Miller, Eddie Montgomery or Montgomery Gentry, JD Shelburne and The Kentucky Headhunters.

The full lineup is as follows:

August 17: Chris Janson with special guest Alex Miller

August 18: Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team

August 19: Foghat with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters

August 20: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T.G. Sheppard

August 21: Casting Crowns

August 22: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills

August 23: Larry Fleet with special guest Tyler Rich

August 24: Vince Neil the Legendary Voice with special guest Autograph

August 25: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guest Lonestar

August 26: Warren Zeiders with special guest JD Shelburne

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Performances are free with fair admission.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale through kystatefair.org, participating Kroger stores or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office for $9. Thrill Ville wristband vouchers are also available for purchase. Tickets for the inaugural Beerfest and the 120th World’s Championship Horse Show will be released later this summer.