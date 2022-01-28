KY State Sen. Yates cracks down on porch pirates

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky lawmakers have taken a step toward establishing tougher penalties for stealing packages left on porches.

State Senator David Yates says his bill would close a loophole. The goal is to crack down on “porch pirates” who snatch packages left near front doors. Under the measure, the felony theft of mail offense would be expanded to include packages delivered by commercial carriers like Amazon, UPS and FedEx.

The law now only applies to deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service.