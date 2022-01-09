KY tornado victims given more time to apply for DUA benefits

An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Storm victims in 16 Kentucky counties now have until Jan. 28 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance announced Friday.

Officials say the U.S. Department of Labor gave approval to extend the deadline for individuals impacted by the storms that occurred overnight on Dec. 10 to apply for DUA benefits.

Individuals in the following 16 Kentucky counties who wish to apply for DUA benefits must submit an application to OUI no later than Jan. 28: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren.