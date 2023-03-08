KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials say vehicles with open recalls are eligible for free repairs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the “Check to Protect” campaign encourages all vehicle owners to proactively check their recall status and, if necessary, schedule a free repair at a local dealer as soon as possible. A news release says owners are encouraged to check for recalls every time the vehicle is serviced.

KYTC says drivers can easily learn whether their vehicles have an open recall by visiting this website and entering a photo of their license plate or by entering the license plate number and state. Officials say all recalls are free to have repaired at authorized dealers, regardless of where the vehicle was purchased.

Lonny Haschel, senior program manager with the Mobility Safety Impact Program at NSC, said, “Whether leaving for an errand or a long road trip, it is a critical part of safety to prepare your vehicle before you depart for your destination. Start by checking your vehicle for open safety recalls. It is important for the safety of all road users – both inside and outside the vehicle – and is easy to do. NSC encourages every driver to check their vehicle for an open recall and get it repaired for free as soon as possible, so they can drive safely knowing their vehicle is in good-working condition for all involved.”