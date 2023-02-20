KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYDFWR) amended a regulation to state a period of time people cannot feed wildlife.

Officials say this regulation establishes restrictions on the feeding of wildlife to protect wildlife from disease and toxic substances that may cause harm to them if left unregulated.

KYDFWR says under the newly amended regulation, wildlife cannot be fed from March 1 through July 31. Officials say the exceptions are public areas not open to legal hunting or trapping, unless otherwise prohibited by state law, administrative regulation or municipal ordinance, within the curtilage of the home, in a zoo or other facility that lawfully keeps or exhibits wildlife for rehabilitation, rescue or public viewing.

Officials note that fish may be fed year-round.

The full amendment is below.