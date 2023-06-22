HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Conservation officers and biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYFW) want to remind the public that sightings of black bears are common across Kentucky and encounters with them are possible, especially in early summer.

KYFW says as young males disperse from their primary range in eastern Kentucky to establish new home ranges for themselves and search for mates, bears may be spotted on farms in rural areas, in residential areas and occasionally within town or city boundaries virtually anywhere in Kentucky.

Officials say black bears have a natural fear of people and dogs, and adverse encounters are extremely rare. KYFW advises the public to never approach or feed a bear, which can result in a negative encounter. Officials say if anyone ever encounters a bear, they should keep a safe distance and never approach it. KYFW says if anyone feels a bear is posing an immediate danger, they should call local law enforcement immediately.

KYFW says residents of an area where a bear has been spotted should secure their garbage in a garage or other building, not leave pet food outside, and clean and securely store barbecue grills. Also, officials say people should not feed birds in bear range or in areas where they have been recently observed, as it is a violation of Kentucky law to intentionally feed bears.

John Hast, wildlife biologist and bear specialist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, says, “Not having any idea where they are, and likely being scared with all the new sights and sounds, bears can easily get lost and wander further into a town or city instead of away. People should be mindful not to engage with a bear and to remove any potential food source to encourage them to keep moving.”