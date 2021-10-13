Kynect health insurance marketplace to reopen Nov. 1

Kentucky
KENTUCKY (FOX 56) – Kentucky is re-launching kynect at the start of November. But, in just a few days, people will be able to browse through health insurance plans on the online marketplace.

Anyone can sign up for the state-based health insurance plan. It’s not just for people with no current health insurance.

New this year, there will also be a vision plan available.

You can start comparing plans Friday, Oct. 15, and enrollment begins Nov. 1.

The state is using $650,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to re-open kynect.

Kentuckians will have the same access to the same benefits as the original kynect that launched back in 2013.

State leaders say the new site will be mobile-friendly and will have links to help in other ways like providing job links and access to veterans benefits.

