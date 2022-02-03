KYTC crews clearing hazardous roads

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) “snow fighters” are clearing downed trees and treating roadways to ease hazardous road conditions across Kentucky. A winter storm that stretches from Texas to Maine has brought sleet and freezing rain to the state.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry and KYTC crews are equipped with chainsaws to free roads of downed trees in Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, and Webster counties. KYTC engineers closed the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge late Wednesday between Paducah and Brookport, Illinois. The bridge has an open steel grid deck rather than solid pavement.

“Roadways will be dangerous and temperatures will be very low,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our highway crews will do everything possible to keep roadways passable, but we advise everyone who can do so to stay off the road,” Secretary Gray said.

The public has been asked to mask up to stop spreading illness to essential road-clearing personnel, travel only when necessary, give snowplows room on the road, prep your vehicle for winter and pack essential items in case you are stranded.

The National Weather Service has warned of “difficult to impossible travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning.” Stay up to date by visiting Snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice information and GoKY.ky.gov for traffic and roadway information.