KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says yard sale and other signs illegally placed on state right of way may be removed by KYTC crews.

KYTC says signs illegally encroaching on state right of way poses a potential hazard to drivers and also impedes mowing crews and other maintenance operations.

KYTC says Kentucky law and KYTC policy prohibit the placement of any signs – for political candidates, yard sales, or any other type of advertising – on state right of way. The prohibition includes signs attached to utility poles on the right of way.