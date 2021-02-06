KYTC warning of new text message phishing scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning recipients of a text message phishing attempt reported Saturday.

The scam text claims to be from KYDOT and includes a link to “update your contact information.” The text message is not from KYTC. KYTC does not send text messages requesting personal information.

Anyone who receives the text should not click on any links or give out any personal information.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam is advised to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website and follow the identity theft guidance there.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)