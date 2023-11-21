HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As long as they have a permit, people can go to the Land Between the Lakes (LBL) for a real Christmas tree.

LBL officials are allowing people to come and pick out a Christmas tree from the national recreation area, just as long as they have a permit to do so and are willing to follow guidelines. The Christmas tree permit is only for cedar trees less than ten feet tall with stumps less than four inches tall.

This is how people can go about obtaining and displaying their permit:

Permits available online only from November 24 through December 24, 2023.

Beginning November 24, 2023, you can visit the CampLBL site and set up an account to obtain your free Christmas Tree Permit.

If you have made camping reservations or purchased a permit online for Land Between the Lakes in the past, log in to your account.

Complete, print and sign your permit.

Display permit in windshield of vehicle while looking for your cedar tree.

This is how people can select and cut a cedar tree:

A permit entitles a family to cut one cedar tree. Cedar trees may be cut anywhere in Land Between the Lakes except: Within sight of US68/KY80 Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway Cemeteries Facilities, including the Elk and Bison Prairie Nature Watch Areas Campgrounds Timber sale areas Other mowed areas

Read cutting guidelines provided on the website before you cut your tree.

Only cut cedar trees

While most of Land Between the Lakes was unaffected by tornado damage, there are significant areas of damaged timber. Care needs to be taken when recreating in and around these areas. Beware of loose overhead limbs as well as ongoing post-tornado timber salvage operations.

People can view the Christmas tree permit areas below.