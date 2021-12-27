Law enforcement warns of FEMA impersonators

DAWSON SPRINGS, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 16: A FEMA representative reaches out to residents at Redemption City as the recovery continues from last week’s tornado on December 16, 2021 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several Midwest states last Friday, causing widespread destruction and leaving scores of people dead and injured. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MUHLENBURG CO. Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement is currently investigating reports of individuals impersonating FEMA representatives, officials say.

There are several signs to let you distinguish a real FEMA representative from a fraudulent one.

Officials say FEMA representatives will make appointments before coming to your home and also travel in pairs. Any FEMA representative will have a government ID readily visible on a lanyard and will be wearing a FEMA vest with their logo on it.

If residents require assistance in identifying a FEMA representative, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement for further assistance.