Law enforcement warns of FEMA impersonators

MUHLENBURG CO. Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement is currently investigating reports of individuals impersonating FEMA representatives, officials say.
There are several signs to let you distinguish a real FEMA representative from a fraudulent one.
Officials say FEMA representatives will make appointments before coming to your home and also travel in pairs. Any FEMA representative will have a government ID readily visible on a lanyard and will be wearing a FEMA vest with their logo on it.
If residents require assistance in identifying a FEMA representative, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement for further assistance.