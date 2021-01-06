Lawmakers advance bills to limit governor’s COVID response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced bills to limit the governor’s emergency powers and to keep businesses open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures are on the fast track in the opening days of the 2021 session.

A House committee on Wednesday advanced the bill allowing businesses and schools to stay open if they comply with federal virus-related guidelines. The measure is a priority of House Republicans.

A Senate committee later approved a bill to limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers.

