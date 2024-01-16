HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Military Kids Day, the annual event hosted at the Kentucky state Capitol, is scheduled for February 27. Lawmakers are encouraging military families and children in their districts to participate.

Officials say Military Kids Day is an annual event that allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee (VMAPP), children are invited to take a Capitol tour, serve as a page for their respective legislators, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attend committee meetings related to military issues.

“It’s always an honor to be a part of this incredible day and to know we are providing a positive experience to a group of kids who deserve it and so much more for the sacrifice they also make in their parents’ service to our nation,” State Representative Walker Thomas said. “The House VMAPP Committee will welcome them with open arms. I encourage participation and ask our friends in the press to please join and help us shine the spotlight on these military kids.”

Officials say Military Kids Day will begin at 9 a.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol. To participate, people are asked to complete an online application form at this website or by clicking here. People are asked to submit that application to Kentucky Senate Clerk Donna Holiday via email to Donna.Holiday@lrc.ky.gov by February 19.