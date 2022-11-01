KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Former U.S. Representative Romano (Ron) Mazzoli has passed away. Mazzoli served the people of Kentucky’s Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995.

Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03) confirmed has passing Tuesday afternoon with the following statement:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most thoughtful and honorable public servants ever to serve the people of Louisville and Kentucky, Ron Mazzoli. As kind as he was caring, Ron’s love for others showed in all that he did — throughout his early life, during his time in elected office, and beyond. For twelve terms he provided the people of our city constituent service with a smile, always going out of his way to do all that he could for those he was so proud to represent.

“I could never adequately express what his friendship and support has meant to me during my political career. But since I took office in 2007 — oftentimes working from a federal office building that now bears his name — whenever I was unsure of a course of action, I asked, ‘What would Mazzoli do?’ His legacy will be one of compassion and kindness, and it was an absolute honor to call him my friend.”

Senator Mitch McConnell says Mazzoli will be truly missed in this statement after his death:

“Kentucky has lost a distinguished public servant and proud Louisvillian. Congressman Ron Mazzoli made a lasting and respectable impact on our country during his 24 years of service in the United States House of Representatives. Perhaps best known for his work on immigration reform, Congressman Mazzoli also reached across the aisle to defend the sanctity of life through a proposed Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Later in life, he dedicated himself to education, teaching law students at the University of Louisville and raising money to improve Kentucky’s parochial school system. I know I join with a chorus of former colleagues, students, and friends in saying he will truly be missed. Elaine and I send our deep sympathies to his family and friends.”

U.S. House Candidate for KY-03 Morgan McGarvey also had this to say on Mazzoli’s passing:

“I am sad to hear of the passing of former Congressman Mazzoli. Louisville has been fortunate to be represented in Congress by such a committed and dedicated public servant. I still remember knocking on his door 10 years ago when running for the state senate. He couldn’t have been more kind then and in the years since. My thoughts go out to his family and loved ones who are grieving this loss.”

Ron Mazzoli would have turned 90-years-old on Wednesday, November 2.