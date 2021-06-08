Lawsuit challenges key part of new Kentucky education law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s new law offering tax credits to boost donations for private school scholarships has drawn a court challenge.

An education group sued Monday arguing the program is unconstitutional. The showdown has been expected since the Republican-led legislature passed the measure over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.

The suit focuses on a part of the law that creates a form of scholarship tax credits. Private donors backing the accounts would be eligible for tax credits. The money could be used for various educational expenses including private school tuition in several of the state’s most populated counties.