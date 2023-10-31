HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ahead of the general elections, the League of Women Voters of KY (LWVKY) offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.

Officials say VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information for the elected offices, voter registration details, polling place locations and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

“The League of Women Voters of KY is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Kentucky voters,” said Laura Weinstein, LWVKY Voter Services Chair. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Election Day!”

According to a media release, with resources available in both English and Spanish, the website helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place, and more. The League also works to register new voters, create voter guides, and provide the public with information that supports access to voting.