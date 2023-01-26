CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday.

According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on I-75 until the driver exited at the 95-mile marker and made a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.

For the safety of students and staff, police placed nearby George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown. Boonsboro Road and the Winchester Bypass were also shut down.

Officers say they negotiated a peaceful surrender of the driver and took her into custody. 34-year-old Hannah Prosser was taken to a local hospital by police for psychological evaluation.

We reached out to the Winchester Police Department to find out why the suspect may have been considered a threat and are waiting to hear back.

Prosser is charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Evading Police and Wanton Endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing.