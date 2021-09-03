Lewisport breaks a record for having the best tasting water

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)– Kentucky’s best tasting water is in Lewisport. Judges at Kentucky Rural Water Association’s annual conference and exhibition named Lewisport Municipal Water Works the winner of a statewide competition to identify the tastiest water in Kentucky for 2021. Sixteen water districts, water associations, and municipal utilities from around Kentucky submitted samples of their water, straight from the tap for this competition.

This makes a record total of seven times that Lewisport has won this statewide contest. Lewisport, located on the banks of the Ohio River, provides groundwater to 1,150 homes, businesses and industries.

We are so proud that we were able to win the Best Tasting Water Contest for the seventh year overall. We have a very dedicated team working for the City of Lewisport and they take their careers very seriously and strive to provide the best service possible to our customers. Again, we are very pleased and humbled to be awarded this honor once again. Brent Wigginton, Lewisport City Administrator

Paintsville City Utilities was awarded second place and third place went to Williamsburg Municipal Utilities.