LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police arrested a Lexington man Monday following the results of a phone search warrant.

According to an arrest citation, authorities were granted a search warrant on Nov. 29, 2022, for Grady Wnek’s phone.

On Monday, police said they received the results of the search warrant which revealed Wnek, 35, had 21 photos of a child portraying a sexual performance that were taken between February 2022 and November 2022.

Wnek was arrested Monday morning and faces 21 charges of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in sexual performance and 21 charges of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and has since posted the $20,000 cash bond.

Court records indicate Wnek’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.