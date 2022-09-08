LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – At around 10:43 p.m. on Thursday officers were sent to the Extended Stay America in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road. Upon trying to make contact with the person of interest they fired a gun and shot an officer and the officers proceeded to return fire.

The Lexington police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the shooter was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Additional updates will be released later this morning about the shooting. KSP is investigating.

Previous Story:

A large police presence has gathered on Tates Creek Road Thursday.

The Lexington Police Department said an officer was shot while responding to a call just after 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road in Lexington.

The officer has been taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to Lexington authorities.

Police said a heavy police presence will remain in the area while they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.

One woman who lives in the area tells us what she saw and heard. Still waiting on update from police. @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/kdmHRX6KS4 — Emani Payne (@EmaniPayneTV) September 9, 2022

#BREAKING large police presence in Lexington near Gainesway and Tates Creek. Waiting to learn more. @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/NdMPCOomV5 — Emani Payne (@EmaniPayneTV) September 9, 2022