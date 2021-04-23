LG&E, KU remind people to get utility payment help if they need it before disconnections start in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The utility moratorium, which has been in place for more than a year in Kentucky, will be coming to an in June. LG&E and KY are encouraging customers with outstanding utility bills to take advantage of payment assistance.

Customers with outstanding balances will begin receiving disconnection notices during the May billing cycle indicating that disconnections will resume in June.

Customers who are behind can set up a payment plan that best fits their situation and spreads out their past due balance over installments. Once a disconnection notice is received, customers can sign up for a payment plan through any of the following options:

Set up a payment plan

LG&E and KU mobile app – available in the App Store and Google Play Store

– available in the App Store and Google Play Store MyAccount – available through the LG&E and KU website, lge-ku.com

– available through the LG&E and KU website, lge-ku.com LG&E and KU automated phone system – press 1-2-2-1 at any time

Customers can also visit an LG&E and KU business office in person or speak to a Customer Care representative by phone.

Assistance Funds

Financial assistance may be available to customers to help them catch up on their monthly bill with the help of community assistance programs. Resources and available programs can be found on our website at lge-ku.com/assistance-programs or by visiting:

Healthy at Home Utility Relief: teamkyhherf.ky.gov

Louisville Ministries: louisvilleministries.org

Community Action Kentucky: capky.org/network

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)