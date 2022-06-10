KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Driver’s license issuance will be moving away from circuit courts and instead to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“We accepted the challenge of assuming all driver licensing and ID issuance, and we have been hard at work creating the best network we can,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Circuit court clerks will now be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”

According to KYTC, for years circuit court clerks provided licenses and state IDs, but a majority of clerks asked KYTC to take over issuing REAL IDs. As a result, legislation was passed in 2020 that transitioned all driver licensing and state ID services to KYTC. The legislation set a June 30, 2022, completion date. To carry out the transition, KYTC created a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices located across the state. Twenty-eight regional offices have been opened to date, with plans for at least three more.

Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license (CDL) or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at this website. Walk-in customers are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations. Check here to see whether walk-in capacity has been reached on any given day.

The last county to make the transition in the Tri-State will be Henderson. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in Henderson County will stop issuing licenses and IDs at close of business on June 24. Come June 27, all license issuance and renewal – including REAL ID verified credentials – will be left to the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Within the Tri-State, KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are currently operating in: