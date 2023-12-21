HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say in order to build on the state’s plans to migrate from an outdated vehicle registration database to a modern, more efficient system beginning in January, Kentuckians will now keep their license plates when transferring vehicle ownership – a move that will improve convenience and save money for Kentuckians.

A media release says this is a change from the current practice where plates were linked to the vehicle.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), currently, when a vehicle with an unexpired registration is transferred, a standard issue plate and registration are transferred with the vehicle to the new owner. Once the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is available statewide in mid-January, when a vehicle is transferred with unexpired registration, the plate is retained by the seller. Additionally, the seller gains the ability to apply the plate and unexpired registration, including standard-issue plates, to any other vehicle they own of the same class, including a newly purchased vehicle.

“Upgrading to a new vehicle information system unlocks opportunities for us to implement new ways to make the process of transferring vehicle ownership better for Kentuckians, and in some cases, keep more money in their pockets,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

Officials say Kentuckians will now retain both unexpired registration and the license plate when transferring ownership- a common practice when selling a vehicle. Also, owners of specialty license plates – nonprofit and military plates – will save money by no longer paying for a standard license plate to go with the transferred vehicle and paying to place their specialty plate on the new vehicle.