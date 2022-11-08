NATIONAL (WEHT) – A press release says Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray decided to temporarily lift restrictions to help out states in the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Officials say under Secretary Gray’s order, drivers of commercial vehicles engaged in restoring power or clearing debris in the affected areas are temporarily exempted from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations. The vehicles also are exempted from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief services.

Secretary Gray says, “Team Kentucky is proud to lend a hand to help critical services reach Florida as soon as possible as residents brace for another threatening weather event.”

Officials say Secretary Gray’s official order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on December 7. The press release says to ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.

You can view the order here.