HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has named 100 companies as the best places to work in the commonwealth. The companies who made this years list were announced in March, and the rankings were announced during the 19th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards ceremony.

The companies were categorized based on the number of employees: small companies were defined as less than 150 employees, medium companies have between 150-499 employees and large companies have 500 or more employees.

Independence Bank was ranked in second place in the medium category, an improvement of two positions since last year. This is the 15th year that Independence Bank has been named on the list.

“There are so many metrics in our financial industry sector that can be considered measurements of success,” Independence Bank President Jacob Reid explained. “But, perhaps, the most pivotal achievement is finding people who are passionately fueled by purpose in their positions. It is a privilege to collaborate alongside them in ways that are fair to our customers and communities. We create an environment that allows everyone to excel— regardless of their role.”

Other companies with locations in the Tri-State also made the list in their respective categories. People Plus, Inc. was ranked the 10th best place to work in Kentucky in the small category, and the Owensboro location for Boardwalk Pipelines was ranked 10th in the large category. Also named on the list were Matthew 25 AIDS Services, Inc., which started in Henderson, and was named the 36th best small company to work at, and AssuredPartners, which has an Owensboro location, and was named the 19th best large company to work at in Kentucky.

To read the full rankings of each business, visit the Kentucky Chamber’s website.