Gov. Beshear discusses Kentucky’s response to tornado damage

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – At 11:30 a.m. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the Commonwealth about tornado damage from December 10.

In the speech, he mentioned FEMA’s involvement, the disaster emergency funds given by the federal government, and how to register for FEMA’s assistance. State parks have opened their lodging up to survivors of the tornado that ripped through Kentucky, for a minimum of four weeks due to the Governor’s extension.

A Santa Claus visit and gifts that were given to displaced children were two events coordinated by the Pennyroyal Police Department and the city of Morganfield. T-Mobile gave a free cell phone and thirty days of unlimited text, talk, and Internet to those impacted by the storms. Kentucky State Police are using Rapid DNA technology to identify remains, and if family members have anything with DNA on it still have a missing family member it is requested that they bring it to His House Ministries between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily to submit DNA. Also, operator licenses, permits, and state ID cards will be replaced for free due to Governor Beshear’s executive order.