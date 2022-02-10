KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by the December 10 to apply for FEMA assistance has been extended to March 13.

To apply for assistance, you will need a general list of damages, banking information and insurance policy information. Homeowners are encouraged to apply for relief through their insurance provider before applying for FEMA assistance.

Kentuckians will need to apply for FEMA aid to become eligible for the state’s tornado relief fund.