Gov. Beshear announces 3 $1 million drawings for vaccinated Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday three lucky vaccinated Kentuckians over 18 years old will win a million dollars.

Beshear also announced Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.

Kentuckians 18 and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are eligible to win one of three $1 million drawings.

The first drawing for your Shot at a Million will be July 1. The second drawing is July 29, and the third drawing is August 29.

The winner will be announced the following day after each drawing.

You can sign up online at shotatamillion.ky.gov or call 855-598-2246 for information on how to enter the drawings.