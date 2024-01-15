HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to winter storms that have produced freezing temperatures, snow and icy road conditions throughout the state.

The Governor said a second round of light to moderate snow, mainly in Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky, is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, and temperatures are expected to stay dangerously low.

“Conditions are still very treacherous, and we need Kentuckians to please stay off the roads, if possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you have to travel, check goky.ky.gov before you leave, and please take your time and slow down. And don’t forget to check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”

Officials say key weather updates include:

Additional rounds of light to moderate snow are expected across Kentucky Monday afternoon and night. Much of the snow accumulation will occur along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways.

Road conditions across much of the state remain dangerous from the snow that fell early this morning. With air temperatures in the single digits, road conditions will continue to be treacherous, especially across the southern half of Kentucky Monday afternoon and tonight.

Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the 0 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit range with windchills of 0 to -10 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Warmer temperatures are expected on Wednesday, which will allow road crews to make substantial progress in clearing the roads.

Utility companies are working to restore power to nearly 1,014 citizens.

Gov. Beshear also said that Kentucky State Parks received notice of a missing person report at Cumberland Falls in Whitley County. Both Whitley and McCreary County emergency management officials are involved in the search for Walter Dewayne Dale, a 35-year-old male who has been reported missing from Corbin since January 14.

Officials say on Sunday, Beshear issued a state of emergency declaration, which allowed for the activation of state resources to help protect Kentucky communities and families. The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated to Level 4, which requires essential emergency management staff to report to the center in Frankfort. Other emergency support functions staff are on standby and ready for increased activation.

A media release says also on Sunday, the Governor activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, and price gougers can be held accountable.