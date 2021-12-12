Local hard-hit town in the process of rebuilding

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Cleanup efforts are continuing in one of the hardest hit communities across Western Kentucky.

The storms had caused so much damage that homes on Kiegan Street now have a clear view of Kentucky Route 109 and Nortonville Road. After the devastation, homeowners say they appreciate the outpouring of support from the community and beyond.

“We’ve had several people come, try to give us food. We got three cases of water, and people coming to pray with you. It’s really a great outpouring of help from everybody – people out of town are coming in, and people in town as well. A lot of people from out of town have come to help. We really appreciate it.” Said Wes Ausenbaugh. Ausenbaugh says his family is safe and while his community has been through a lot, he says they have been strong after coming together.