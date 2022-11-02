KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has released the names of a few local people who have been asked to serve on the new Kentucky United We Learn Council.

Officials say the council will support the three big ideas of United We Learn, the state’s vision for the future of public education in Kentucky. Officials say this vision builds around three big ideas:

Creating a more vibrant experience for every student.

Encouraging innovation in schools – especially when it comes to assessment.

Creating a new future for Kentucky’s schools through community collaboration.

Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said, “We had a wide array of people who were willing to commit their time and expertise to help drive the three big ideas behind United We Learn forward. We hope as we move ahead with this work, our schools, districts and KDE will continue to foster more and deeper relationships with families and their communities to find which best practices can keep education improving in the Commonwealth.”

A press release says those named to the council include educators, administrators, family members, students and community members from across Kentucky. The local people and the sectors they will represent include:

Michelle Chappell, educator, Henderson Community College

Shelly Hammons, family, Daviess County

Kerry Markham, community, Madisonville

Shiryl McAdams, educator and family, Daviess County

Carrie Wilkerson, educator, Daviess County

Kris Williams, educator, Kentucky Community and Technical College System

You can find the whole list here.