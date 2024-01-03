HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Senator Robby Mills says he was at the capitol in Frankfort when a bomb threat was made at the capitol building on Wednesday morning. The threat prompted an evacuation of the building.

Senator Mills and several other lawmakers were in the capitol annex building at the time. Officials say the threat was sent by e-mail to the Secretary of State’s office, and claimed that several explosives would go off in a few hours. Eight other state capitols across the country also received the same e-mail. About two hours after the evacuation, Kentucky State Police cleared personnel to return to the building.

“I hate to say that is normal, but any time you have important things going on, you know, in one place, sometimes unfortunate things like that happen,” says Senator Mills. “I think it was dealt with properly and everything is back to normal.”

FBI officials say they’re working with state and local law enforcement to gather more information about the threats.