Local veteran announces candidacy for commissioner

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – Matt Fitzgerald, an Iraq War veteran, former Sheriff’s Deputy, and community volunteer, has announced his candidacy for Daviess County Commissioner of the Eastern District.

Fitzgerald said, “I believe the citizens of Daviess County want to work for a respectable wage, keep most of their hard-earned money, raise their kids in peace, provide their kids a good education, and own a comfortable home, all without government interference. The ability to do this begins at the local government level. I want to make sure Daviess County remains a great and safe place to live, have a career, raise a family, and enjoy life. This is what drives me to continually find ways to serve others.”

Fitzgerald, a Knottsville native, began his adult life in service to the United States Marine Corps. He served from 2005 to 2009 and served a yearlong deployment to Iraq in 2007. Fitzgerald earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Non-Profit Leadership from Western Kentucky University and is enrolled in a master’s degree program at WKU for the Spring of 2022.

Matt and his wife, the former Ms. Amanda Critchelow, a probation and parole officer, have been married since August of 2020 and have two daughters: Jaz and Ruthie. He attends Holy Redeemer Catholic Church where he serves as Vice Chair on the church board. He is currently in case management at St. Joseph’s Peace Mission here in Owensboro and volunteers with several local nonprofits.