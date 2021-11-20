Lock of Secretariat’s hair to be auctioned off

A 12 inch lock of Secretariat’s hair is being auctioned off by Lelands Sports Memorabilia. (Courtesy of Lelands)

NEW YORK, NY. (FOX 56) – Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions is auctioning off one 12-inch lock of Secretariat’s mane.

The four-legged thoroughbred legend is etched into the racing hall of fame as arguably the best to ever hit the track.

He famously won the Triple Crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes) in 1973, setting time records that still stand. There are 263 roads in the U.S. named after him, more than any other athlete in history.

The lock of his mane being auctioned off was reportedly given to a racing fan at Churchill Downs in the 80s by one of the thoroughbred’s groomers.

A similar lock of Secretariat’s hair was auctioned off on March 26, 2021, for $18,750.

The bidding for the current collector’s item is open now and will close on Dec. 11.

The opening bid is set at $2,500.

Anyone interested in the listing can visit lelands.com/secretariat.